Uniqlo Launches a New Collection of Chic Rainy Weather Essentials

The temperature in our country drops and rises practically every hour, and you wouldn't want to be caught in anything weather-inappropriate. Which is why, it's the perfect time to rethink your wardrobe essentials and put all your comfortable yet chic pieces to your closet's forefront.

IMAGE Courtesy of Uniqlo

Luckily, Uniqlo has nailed the balance between breezy and stylish! For its new collection, the brand collaborated with British designer Hana Tajima for the second time to produce breathable, timeless basics that fit their LifeWear aesthetic to a T.

IMAGE Courtesy of Uniqlo

Her first collection was a hit both in Asia and in Western countries, thanks to the clothes' adaptable qualities. "The range is popular for adapting to diverse individual and cultural settings and offering elegance, comfort, and contemporary styling," says the designer.

IMAGE Courtesy of Uniqlo

Now, she returns with a lineup that champions more modest and comfortable clothing that's designed for everyone. So if minimal dressing is your game this rainy season, find your match in their new collection that includes drapy skirts, wide-legged pants, dresses, and tunics. The collab also features headbands, hijabs, and a few AIRism pieces. Take your pick and gear up for the gloomy weather!

View the full collection here.