You Can Watch the Gucci Fall/Winter Show Live Here!

Thanks to the internet, you don't have to hop onto a plane to watch Fashion Week unfold. Pictures, videos, and more are posted on social media as they happen, so it's hard to miss anything! But what if you can catch everything live in real time? Well, Gucci has you covered.

You read that right. You can watch Gucci's Fall/Winter 2017 show live from Milan! The brand arranged a livestream just for us, and you'll be seeing the clothes at the same time as fashion's elite. Not to mention, this season's show is a particularly exciting one since it's the brand's first ever unified women's and men's show!

Go get some popcorn and watch the full show below at exactly 10 o'clock tonight!