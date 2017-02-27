The Most Showstopping Jewels at the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

You know what they say: the accessories make the outfit, and the Oscars 2017 are definitely no exception. This year's red carpet turnout did not disappoint, with stars casually strolling into the venue sporting the most jaw-dropping baubles we've ever seen. We invite you to pick your chin up off the floor, because below, we round up the evening's most showstopping jewels!

IMAGE Getty Images

Okay, so Janelle Monae is a statement all on her own, and we love her for it. The soulful singer arrived in a dramatic bejeweled neckpiece by Elie Saab, Forevermark diamonds, and a regal Jennifer Behr headband dusted with colored stones. “We love a lot of jewelry, but we knew that it had to be relatively subtle,” says Maeve Reilly, her stylist, in an interview with Vogue. “The diamonds were canary, white, and gold, and they pulled the yellow out of the dress. We kept it relatively simple with the cluster around the ear and the big diamond rings, because the dress itself is like a piece of jewelry.”

IMAGE Getty Images

It's swing time! Charlize Theron donned a pair of drop earrings by Chopard featuring a 25-carat pear-shaped D-flawless diamond and 26-carat heart-shaped D-flawless diamond, 4.55-carats of pear-shaped diamonds and 4.35-carats of brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18k white Fairmined gold from the Garden of Kalahari collection. We're speechless.

IMAGE Getty Images

Jessica Biel wore the Tiffany & Co. Whispers of the Rain Forest diamond, platinum and 18k gold necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection. Quick facts: it's made of over 350 uniquely shaped 18k yellow gold fronds and over 200 baguette diamonds—in total, the collar is roughly 60 carats.

IMAGE Getty Images

No one said a man couldn't wear jewelry, and Pharrell Williams' Chanel Pluie de Camélia brooch (carrying 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls!) is undeniable proof.

IMAGE Getty Images

If this isn't the monochrome look of all monochrome looks, then we don't know what is. Ruth Negga wore Irene Neuwirth featuring Gemfields' responsibly-sourced Mozambican rubies! Her headpiece bears 146.16 carats of said rubies, paired with earrings crafted from 37.18 carats of the same stone plus 3.26 carats of diamonds. Her ring showcased a 14.89 carat Gemfields Mozambican ruby framed by white diamond pavé—each piece was set in blackened white gold.

IMAGE Getty Images

Taraji P. Hensen wore a dazzling Nirav Modi bib necklace, made with 103 carats of diamonds from the brand’s Luminance collection. She also wore the Indian jeweler's Evergreen Emerald Ring, with a massive green stone and diamonds summing up to over eight carats.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

IMAGE Getty Images

A museum-worthy lewk: Dakota Johnson's jewels were flown in from the Cartier Paris archive collection in Geneva for the Oscars! The 1958 baguette-cut diamond necklace was coupled with ruby-and-gold cocktail rings from the 1940s for real-deal vintage sparkle. The actress jokes, “There are like 20 body guards following me around for this!”

IMAGE Getty Images

Making fashion headlines is Naomie Harris, who sauntered down the red carpet in--gasp--mismatched, crystal-strapped Calvin Klein sandals fresh off the runway. This is so a trick we're copping for ourselves!

IMAGE Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson stunned in a sheer, gauzy, pink-and-purple printed gown by Azzedine Alaia plus a textured statement belt, accessorizing with a dainty peppering of tiny ear hoops by Fred Leighton.