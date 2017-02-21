Georgina Wilson Got Married in the Same Outfit She Wore to Her Bachelorette Party

Before Georgina Wilson-Burnand made headlines when she confirmed her pregnancy, she first wowed us with her lavish UK wedding. But lo and behold, this It girl continues to surprise us with more news about her nuptials!

In a series of Instagram posts, she recently revealed that she and hubby Arthur Burnand had already tied the knot in a civil wedding held at the Cotton Tree Drive Marriage Registry in Hong Kong last February.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina

Attended by family and close friends, the first time they got hitched was in fact a couple of months before exchanging vows at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winchester, England.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina

George wore the chicest civil wedding dress from Azzedine Alaïa, which she paired with Chanel mid-heels. Coincidentally, she repeated the same ensemble when we threw her a bachelorette party at the Manila Peninsula.

IMAGE Charles Rodulfo

Who can blame her, though? We probably would have done the same with that super cute laser-cut white mini dress! It's the perfect frock for a Boomerang twirl!

Congratulations on your first anniversary, Arthur and Georgina!