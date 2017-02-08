Filipino Designer Monique Lhuillier Creates a Gown For Dakota Johnson on Fifty Shades Darker

Actress Dakota Johnson slipped on a custom-made gown by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier for the much anticipated ball of the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel. Dakota, who plays Anastasia Steele, becomes the belle of the ball as she enters the "lavish" and "sensuous" masquerade party embellished with Venetian-inspired decor, as described by the author, E.L. James.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fiftyshades_trilogy

The bridal designer is best known for her flair with romantic elegance and uninhibited glamour which fully translates in Ana's silver gray gown. While it isn't polished with crystals, dusted with glitter, or sewn with feathers, the elegance of the dress heavily relies on its fitting silhouette that drapes and hugs Dakota's every curve.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fiftyshades_trilogy

The designer further describes her creation in an interview, "Like the Monique Lhuillier woman, Ana radiates confidence and femininity, and so the gown I imagined for this iconic scene encapsulates that modern sophistication." The almost liquid-looking satin sheath gown is said to harken back to old Hollywood glam, according to the film's costume designer Shay Cunliffe. She describes Dakota in Monique's creation as a "beautiful siren of simplicity."

Fifty Shades Darker is slated to hit the cinemas today, with an R-18 rating.