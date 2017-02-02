We're Stocking Up on Stripes This Season, and Here's Why!

There's absolutely nothing new about stripes; it's a classic pattern that has always been there for as long as we can remember. And this season, it has resurfaced yet again, gracing the runways of various fashion designers like Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, and even Elie Saab. It's a massive trend that is getting a colorful revamp with a little nod from the retro years.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p style="text-align: center;" _mce_style="text-align: center;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;em&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Proenza Schouler &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Spring 2017&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/em&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;iframe src="http://embed.gettyimages.com/embed/605855822?et=2yPmSo1GTlxPnywRJhTiKQ&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;viewMoreLink=off&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;sig=GJ9_KHA3cZprrbGc5i_OY0Oy037DpCsL5__2n9YUC3U=" _mce_src="http://embed.gettyimages.com/embed/605855822?et=2yPmSo1GTlxPnywRJhTiKQ&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;viewMoreLink=off&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;sig=GJ9_KHA3cZprrbGc5i_OY0Oy037DpCsL5__2n9YUC3U=" width="396" height="594" frameborder="0"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Proenza Schouler Spring 2017

Carolina Herrera Spring 2017

Elie Saab Ready-to-Wear Spring 2017

Whether you have a penchant for the subtle lines or in favor of the shimmery and vibrant streaks, we've got you covered. Below, we rounded up easy-to-style items bearing a modern take on the stripe trend.

IMAGE mizandmoxie.com

Basic Movement Bias stripe midi skirt, P3850, mizandmoxie.com

IMAGE shoptilda.com

Ancient Greek Sandals Thai stripes sandals, P13,895, shoptilda.com

IMAGE zalora.com

Something Borrowed Stripe print sheath dress, P1299, zalora.com.ph

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Satin stripe jumpsuit, P3460, topshop.com

IMAGE mizandmoxie.com

Basic Movement Balloon dress, P2400, mizandmoxie.com

IMAGE shoplcp.com

Finders Keepers Better days chambray strip top (P9000) and skirt (P11,200), shoplcp.com

IMAGE shoplcp.com

Finders Keepers Every Chance black stripe top (P8600) and pants (P11,200), shoplcp.com

IMAGE shoplcp.com

Finders Keepers Begin again top (P8400) and skirt (P10,500), shoplcp.com

IMAGE mizandmoxie.com

Salad Day Abylist shirt, P2500, mizandmoxie.com



IMAGE Mango

Mango Striped crop trousers, P2995, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango cotton espadrilles, P995, SM Mall of Asia

IMAGE Mango

Mango Flowy striped top, P1995, SM Megamall



IMAGE shopcopper.com

Copper Upper East Side maxi dress, P620, shopcopper.com



IMAGE Syne Label

Syne Label Jumpsuit, P1500, synelabel.com

IMAGE Stradivarius

Stradivarius Sheer striped socks, P495, SM Aura