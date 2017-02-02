We're Stocking Up on Stripes This Season, and Here's Why!

There's absolutely nothing new about stripes; it's a classic pattern that has always been there for as long as we can remember. And this season, it has resurfaced yet again, gracing the runways of various fashion designers like Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, and even Elie Saab. It's a massive trend that is getting a colorful revamp with a little nod from the retro years.
Proenza Schouler Spring 2017
Carolina Herrera Spring 2017
Elie Saab Ready-to-Wear Spring 2017
Whether you have a penchant for the subtle lines or in favor of the shimmery and vibrant streaks, we've got you covered. Below, we rounded up easy-to-style items bearing a modern take on the stripe trend.
IMAGE mizandmoxie.com
Basic Movement Bias stripe midi skirt, P3850, mizandmoxie.com
IMAGE shoptilda.com
Ancient Greek Sandals Thai stripes sandals, P13,895, shoptilda.com
IMAGE zalora.com
Something Borrowed Stripe print sheath dress, P1299, zalora.com.ph
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Satin stripe jumpsuit, P3460, topshop.com
IMAGE mizandmoxie.com
Basic Movement Balloon dress, P2400, mizandmoxie.com
IMAGE shoplcp.com
Finders Keepers Better days chambray strip top (P9000) and skirt (P11,200), shoplcp.com
IMAGE shoplcp.com
Finders Keepers Every Chance black stripe top (P8600) and pants (P11,200), shoplcp.com
IMAGE shoplcp.com
Finders Keepers Begin again top (P8400) and skirt (P10,500), shoplcp.com
IMAGE mizandmoxie.com
Salad Day Abylist shirt, P2500, mizandmoxie.com
IMAGE Mango
Mango Striped crop trousers, P2995, Trinoma
IMAGE Mango
Mango cotton espadrilles, P995, SM Mall of Asia
IMAGE Mango
Mango Flowy striped top, P1995, SM Megamall
IMAGE shopcopper.com
Copper Upper East Side maxi dress, P620, shopcopper.com
IMAGE Syne Label
Syne Label Jumpsuit, P1500, synelabel.com
IMAGE Stradivarius
Stradivarius Sheer striped socks, P495, SM Aura