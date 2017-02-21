Emma Watson Has a New Instagram Account and It's All About Sustainable Fashion

Emma Watson has always been on the forefront of the fashion scene. But this time around, she's taking her love for fashion up a notch by launching a new Instagram account called @the_press_tour, which is solely dedicated to her ensembles.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/the_press_tour

Apart from documenting her Beauty and the Beast press tour looks, Emma is promoting sustainable fashion and is captioning her posts not just with the name of the designer or the brand but also with information cornfirming the ensemble's environmental sustainability.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/the_press_tour

Verified by brand consultancy Eco-Age, Emma puts the spotlight on the importance of promoting eco-fashion while giving us exclusive behind-the-scene happenings as she promotes her newest Disney film around the globe.

Emma has posted three outfits already from designers Stella McCartney, Oscar Dela Renta, and Louis Vuitton. Check them out below:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/the_press_tour

Clad in a Stella McCartney coat, Emma shared that the brand is "the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics."

She also introduced Swedish brand Filippa K, who is "committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing, and recycling." Even her shoes from Good Guys Don't Wear Leather are also eco-friendly, citing that the brand doesn't "use any animal products in its collections."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/the_press_tour

Emma also wore an Oscar de la Renta outfit made by the house's co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia in their in-house atelier in New York. Emma wrote in the caption that the "Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier" was made "with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers" that is a part of the duo's first collection.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/the_press_tour

Her latest look was by Nicolas Ghesquiere, a custom Louis Vuitton stunner made from "newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill."

Her account may have been created just a couple days ago, but she already has about 258K followers and counting! Cheers to Emma and her advocacy for sustainable fashion!