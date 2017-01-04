LOTD: Emily Ratajkowski Shows You How to Wear Mom Jeans in 2017

It looks like mom jeans are here to stay. And we’ve got to admit, we’re pretty much obsessed with this pair of jeans, just like Emily Ratajkowski. But this classic denim cut can easily look too basic. Here is where Emily updates the jeans with the simplest technique: accessorizing.

IMAGE Getty Images

Start with a plain top. Depending on the weather, you can pair it with a tee or a long-sleeve ribbed top. Tuck it in to accentuate your shape and add a buckled belt. You can opt to pull your hair back into a ponytail and wear your favorite statement earrings. Slip on your trusty ankle boots (plus points if it has a patent leather finish) and don’t forget to cuff the hem of your jeans to show off your shoes. Grab your best nano bag and you’re good to go!