Which Riverdale Character Is Your Style Twin?

Unless you're living under a rock, then you probably know about everyone's latest TV guilty pleasure: Riverdale. Setting aside the fact that we're still getting used to The CW's dark revamp on the beloved Archie comics, we just can't get enough of the show's sartorial decisions. The show's costume designers Rebekka Sorensen-Kjelstrup and Hala Bahmet took inspiration from the 75 years of the said comics. And with that in mind, here's how you can dress like your favorite Riverdale girl:

Veronica Lodge

Veronica Lodge's wardrobe is reminiscent of upscale New York. With a '40s noir vibe, you'll see Veronica usually clad in dark and jewel-toned palettes and accented with pieces that are elegant and fashionable. In some ways, she has that Blair Waldorf vibe, just a little darker and less eclectic.

IMAGE Zara, Charles & Keith, Sunnies Studios, Mango

Zara Cold shoulder tube dress, P2295, Greenbelt 5; Sunnies Studios The Elin, P399, SM Megamall; Charles & Keith Lace-up stiletto mules, P3250, Trinoma; Zara City bag with wolf detail, P2995, Greenbelt 5; Mango Bow chains necklace, P1495, SM Mall of Asia

Betty Cooper

She's the girl-next-door who's always dressed in retro style and pastel hues. Like in the comics, Betty wears a lot of pinks and sticks to a perfect mix of sweet and athleisure-ispired outfits with clean lines and silhouettes.

IMAGE Pull & Bear, H&M, Charles & Keith

Pull & Bear Striped shirt with frilled sleeves, P1595, SM Megamall; H&M Straight cropped regular jeans, P1190, SM Megamall; Charles & Keith Floral applique sneakers, P2299, Rockwell; Pull & Bear Mini heart crossbody bag, P1195, SM Megamall

Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale's resident mean girl Cheryl makes a statement with her wardrobe. She uses bold colors like red as if to remind everyone who makes the rules in Riverdale High.

IMAGE H&M, Zara, Bershka, Charles & Keith

Zara Off sholder top, P1495, SM Aura; H&M Gingham wrapover skirt, P999, SM Aura; Bershka Ladybag with thin chain strap, P895, SM Megamall; Charles & Keith Duo-strap Mary Janes, P2299, Rockwell

Geraldine Grundy

Geraldine Grundy goes for the sweet lady-like style. She's often seen dressed in soft florals and pussybow tops.

IMAGE Topshop, H&M, Miss Selfridge

Miss Selfrdige Mini floral long sleeved dress, P2830, Shangri-La Plaza Mall; H&M Shoulder chain bag, P1190, SM Megamall; Topshop Rule suede mules, P3270, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

Josie McCoy of Josie and the Pussycats

Josie, meanwhile, was given a tough '90s chick vibe with a lot of feline references.

IMAGE Bershka, H&M, Topshop

Bershka '80s print cropped sweatshirt, P1195, SM Aura; Topshop Plaid A-line skirt, P2260, Greenbelt 5; H&M Pleather cat backpack, P1490, SM North EDSA; H&M Lace choker, P499, SM Megamall;Bershka Sock ankle boots with shiny midheels, P3390, SM Aura