Here's How You Can DIY Your Own Pair of Fluffy Sandals

We simply can't get enough of the fluff this season. From pompoms, fur loafers, and fluffy jackets, our wardrobes are slowly but surely transforming into a fuzzfest. Not that we're complaining of course, because we always have an eye out for new ways to amp up our outfits.

That's why the moment we saw this snap of Mikka Padua's DIY fluffy shoes on Instagram, our pulses raced. We had to know how to make our own and share it with the world! So straight from Seek the Uniq's founder herself, here's how Mikka made her own poofy footwear with a glue gun:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mischmashmikka

"I breathed new life into a pair of old sandals with a meter of feathery material I picked up from Carolina's. I cut them into pieces and following it's curve, I glued them carefully onto the vamp of the sandals. I trimmed them a little to show some toes and voila—fluffy slippers I've been coveting!"

Sounds easy enough, right? Try it out and find a place for old shoes in your outfits!