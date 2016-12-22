 StyleBible Preview
Dior’s New Campaign is Sending a Message About Femininity

This marks the welcoming of Dior’s first female creative director.
IMAGE Dior
We were obviously saddened by the Valentino duo split last July, but as Maria Grazia Chiuri took the reigns at the House of Dior, we were all anticipating just what she could do for the fashion house.

Raf Simons vacated the helm of Dior last fall and with Maria leading the house, she ends the 70-year streak of Dior with a man as its creative director. She knows she is about to start a new era and so she wields this clout by sending a powerful message through her collection debut this spring.

Featuring twin models Ruth and May Bell, Maria evokes a commanding Dio(r)evolution, propelling the idea that there is no one way to express femininity. The twin models, despite having similar faces, have a striking contrast. May has long wavy locks and her sister Ruth wears a messy, spiky pixie cut. Maria shows through the campaign that women have the control over the definition of what makes a woman. This reflects her collectiona declaration that women can be strong and elegant, edgy yet feminine. With Maria’s love affair with tulle injected with fencing-inspired gear and graphic tees, she pushes a vision for the future and the brand she currently leads: girl power.

Scroll down and see the full campaign ad lensed by Bridgette Lacombe!

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

IMAGE Dior

 

