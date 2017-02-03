3 Filipino Designers Worn by Dayanara Torres During Her Manila Visit

Without a doubt, Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres' comeback to our country has become one of the highlights of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant. The Puerto Rican beauty queen is as radiant as ever, and we can't believe her Filipino movies are mostly 20 years old to date!

Speaking of her Pinoy pride, did you know that Dayanara wore creations by Filipino designers throughout her stay in the country? Check out her locally designed outfits below.

1. Ryan Ablaza Uson

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/raus1983

Dayanara wore this blush-tone frock by RAU to the Miss Universe red carpet. The silk masterpiece has a bow detail at the back, with a beaded train and bodice.

2. Rajo Laurel

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/johnlozano10

When Dayanara judged the Miss Universe pageant, she looked like a proper queen. This golden masterpiece by Rajo Laurel fits her like a glove!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dayanarapr

A dressed down Dayanara stunned in yet another Rajo piece with puffy sleeves.

3. Jun Escario

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kendell_espiritu

By now we can tell that Dayanara has a thing for form-fitting pieces. But who can blame her? She looked stunning in this Jun Escario number.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamkarendavila

The beauty queen went monochrome in another Jun Escario midi dress for a TV show guesting.

In case you haven't gotten enough of Dayanara yet, she has an entire lineup of guestings here until February 19. Catch her and Gary Valenciano tomorrow at ASAP for a glorious throwback!