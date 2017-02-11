Date Night Outfit Ideas for Your Boyfriend Inspired by the K-Drama "Goblin"

If fashion is one of the things that draw you in when it comes to watching a TV series, then don't think twice and stream the K-Drama Goblin, which stars Train to Busan's Gong Yoo as Kim Shin, an immortal Korean deity (aka Goblin) who falls in love with high schooler JiEun-Tak (Kim Go-Eun). Completing the cast is Lee Dong Wook, a handsomer-than-usual Grim Reaper, Yook Sung-Jae as Deok Hwa, Kim Shin's amusing and bratty conglomerate heir nephew, and Yoo In-Na as Kim Sun, an exceptionally pretty chicken restaurant owner.
(From left) Lee Dong Wook as the Grim Reaper, Yook Sung-Jae as Deok Hwa, and Gong Yoo as Kim Shin in one of the many comedic scenes of the series.
Though the story, cinematography, musical score, and overall aesthetic of the show are enough reasons to watch it, the fashion in this series, particularly the menswear, knocks it out of the park. It will literally leave you wanting to trade lives with Eun Tak any day of a hectic work week, or at the very least have you daydreaming about your boyfriend dressing like Kim Shin, the Grim Reaper, or Deok Hwa. That said, in lieu of V-Day, we came up with some wearable outfit ideas for your beau inspired by the the ultra chic men of Goblin.
Kim Shin: Crisp and Tough
The key to dressing like Kim Shin, sans the winter coats, is to pay attention to shoulder tailoring and tapered trouser fit. Also, he loves a great knit sweater.
Casual:
Pick a striking graphic sweater and pair it with cigarette trousers and a nice pair of Chelsea boots to emulate Gong Yu's character.
Zara Zip up knit sweater, P2295, Power Plant
Bershka Slim fit chinos, P1395, SM Megamall
Zara Boots, P3995, Power Plant
Dressy:
Let's just say you're going on a date somewhere chilly. Let your beau throw on a boxy yet sleek camel coat, a turtle neck, a pair of trousers, and brown brogues. Remember, Kim Shin is a fan of earth tones.
Zara Checkered knit sweater, P2295, Power Plant
Zara Wool coat, P3995, Power Plant
Lanvin Slim trousers, mrporter.com
Massimo Dutti Openwork leather bluchers, P7950, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
Grim Reaper: Loungy and Sophisticated
Lee Dong Wook's character sort of has two polarizing styles on the show. When at work, he's normally found in a monochromatic slim suit. His off-duty looks, however, are a lot more relaxed, usually oversized and loose in fit.
Casual:
Opt for a layered look that's slightly unkept and oversized. The key is to pick loose trousers that graze the ankles to keep the overall silhouette boxy.
24:01 Double pocket shirt, P999, zalora.com.ph
Mango Zip-pocket jacket, P2995, SM Megamall
24:01 Pinstripe trousers, P699, zalora.com.ph
Massimo Dutti Suede bluchers, P7250, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
Dressy:
The Grim Reaper loves a clean, slim, and classic suit that's perfect for an exquisite night out. Pick a straight narrow tie, pointed-toe lace-up shoes, and a tie clip or lapel pin to complete the look.
Saint Laurent Black slim fit wool-gabardine suit, approx. P105392, mrporter.com
Massimo Dutti Button-down shirt, P3950, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
Mango Textured silk tie, P1495, Power Plant
Gucci Ghost tie pin, approx. P13,040, mrporter.com
Pedro Burnished leather oxford shoes, price unavailable, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
Deok Hwa: Experimental and Fun
For a conglomerate heir, Deok Hwa's style is racy and unconventional, and features an eclectic mix of prints and textures (he once wore a multicolored fur coat). Let these looks be your "wild cards" for a date night.
Casual:
The character loves graphic and loud sweaters, but opt for a fun print shirt (due to our weather conditions), and pair with tapered and slim trousers, plus a jacket and a pair of sneakers.
Marni Graphic print shirt, approx P14787, mrporter.com
Mango Canvas jacket, P4995, Power Plant
Zara Chintz suit trousers, P2295, Power Plant
Nike Air Max Tavas shoes, P4795, zalora.com.ph
Dressy:
A checkered suit in gray isn't flashy enough for Deok Hwa's taste, so why not opt for a yellow turtle neck underneath and finish it off with cool patterned sole derbies.
Topman Checkered double-breasted suit, price unavailable, Robinson's Magnolia
Zara Cashmere sweater, P5995, SM Megamall
Zara Printed sole shoes, P5995, Power Plant