Christmas 2016 Roundup: Our Favorite Celeb OOTDs

The thing we look forward to the most during Christmas is obviously the food. But as fashion girls, we relish in other parts of holiday prep, too! Getting dolled up for the photos near the tree, for example, is a priority on our list. We know we're not alone in this, because we scrolled through so many festive celeb OOTDs while munching on Noche Buena treats.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite yuletide OOTDs!

Maine Mendoza

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mainedcm

Maine says no to shapeless winterwear in this Japan outfit postcard!

Tricia Gosingtian

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

A black outfit can be festive, too!

Camille Co

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itscamilleco

Camille Co made her co-ord holiday-appropriate with some layering.

Bretman Rock

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/bretmanrock

Bretman Rock made sure his denim on denim combo was well-lit!

Vince, Liz, and Laureen Uy

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/vince_uy

The Uys got festive in their red and white outfits. We see that non-accidental cold shoulder, Laureen.

Heart Evangelista-Escudero

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylebylovemarie_e

No bright reds and greens for Heart this year. Pastels all the way!

Dominique Cojuangco

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dominiquecojuangco

Dominique wore a lovely Zuhair Murad piece for Alyanna Martinez and Roy Macam's winter nuptials!

Jenni & Aryanna Epperson

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jenniepperson

The Eppersons take the cake for best stylish family snap!

Jinkee Pacquiao

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jinkeepacquiao

Something simple with a touch of opulence, as expected from Jinkee.

Rhian Ramos

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/whianwamos

A subtle reminder from Saving Sally star Rhian Ramos to keep it chill for the holidays.

Shamcey Supsup

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/supsupshamcey

Shamcey made us double-tap with this chrome mother and daughter photo op with adorable baby Nyla!

Melissa Gatchalian

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

Melissa kept it warm yet swingy for the holidays.

Maxene Magalona

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxenemagalona

The theme was gold and cozy for Maxene this year, and we're all over it.

Carmina Villarroel

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mina_villarroel

Feasts are more enjoyable in a danceable outfit, and Carmina sure agrees in her elegant black maxi skirt.