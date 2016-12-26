Christmas 2016 Roundup: Our Favorite Celeb OOTDs

The thing we look forward to the most during Christmas is obviously the food. But as fashion girls, we relish in other parts of holiday prep, too! Getting dolled up for the photos near the tree, for example, is a priority on our list. We know we're not alone in this, because we scrolled through so many festive celeb OOTDs while munching on Noche Buena treats.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite yuletide OOTDs!
Maine Mendoza
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mainedcm
Maine says no to shapeless winterwear in this Japan outfit postcard!
Tricia Gosingtian
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian
A black outfit can be festive, too!
Camille Co
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itscamilleco
Camille Co made her co-ord holiday-appropriate with some layering.
Bretman Rock
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/bretmanrock
Bretman Rock made sure his denim on denim combo was well-lit!
Vince, Liz, and Laureen Uy
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/vince_uy
The Uys got festive in their red and white outfits. We see that non-accidental cold shoulder, Laureen.
Heart Evangelista-Escudero
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylebylovemarie_e
No bright reds and greens for Heart this year. Pastels all the way!
Dominique Cojuangco
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dominiquecojuangco
Dominique wore a lovely Zuhair Murad piece for Alyanna Martinez and Roy Macam's winter nuptials!
Jenni & Aryanna Epperson
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jenniepperson
The Eppersons take the cake for best stylish family snap!
Jinkee Pacquiao
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jinkeepacquiao
Something simple with a touch of opulence, as expected from Jinkee.
Rhian Ramos
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/whianwamos
A subtle reminder from Saving Sally star Rhian Ramos to keep it chill for the holidays.
Shamcey Supsup
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/supsupshamcey
Shamcey made us double-tap with this chrome mother and daughter photo op with adorable baby Nyla!
Melissa Gatchalian
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda
Melissa kept it warm yet swingy for the holidays.
Maxene Magalona
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxenemagalona
The theme was gold and cozy for Maxene this year, and we're all over it.
Carmina Villarroel
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mina_villarroel
Feasts are more enjoyable in a danceable outfit, and Carmina sure agrees in her elegant black maxi skirt.