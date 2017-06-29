These Christian Louboutin Sandals Come in All Shades of Nude

According to Christian Louboutin himself, nude is a concept—not a color. And his eponymous brand's line of diverse nude pumps literally walks the talk!

IMAGE Christian Louboutin

Initially released with only five shades, the Nudes Collection soon after expanded into seven colors that include ballet flats! The idea was a total hit, which is why the brand has decided to update the collection with yet another crowd favorite: sandals!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/louboutinworld

First up is the Christeriva, or the stiletto version of ballet point shoes. It features a dainty ankle wrap and a peep toe adorned with grosgrain ribbon wraps.

IMAGE Christian Louboutin

The Cherrysandal is a platform heel held together by an ankle strap. It's the more casual option between the two, but the signature Louboutin arch makes it super versatile.

IMAGE Christian Louboutin

Which heel are you copping?

Shop the Nudes Collection here.