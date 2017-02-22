Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Coach New York Spring 2017 Campaign

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking (at least according to Miranda Priestly), but we don't mind wearing the season's cliché if it's anything close to Chloë Grace Moretz's latest campaign for Coach.

Dressed in vintage-style dresses that give a nod to the rebellious '90s, Chloë mixes tough and feminine pieces. The campaign is styled by Karl Templer and lensed by Steven Maisel, and they surely nailed it in making lace, florals, and pink work with biker jackets, creepers, and chokers.

Chloë also embodies the ultimate American girl, clad in "romantic Southwestern fringing with the toughness of biker leather." Of course, we also can't help but swoon over the new line of Coach bags that were "inspired by the eclectic craft of Santa Fe. [The] bags are embellished with custom-made rivets and studs, a rich mix of semi-precious stones and genuine snakeskin details—a nod to the American West."

Chloë perfectly personifies the cool vibe with reinforced independent attitude. With this, Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers shares, "Chloë’s ease and effortlessness of style feels relevant and very Coach."