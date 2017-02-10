 StyleBible Preview
February 2017
Celebrity Fashion Designer Pepsi Herrera Has Passed Away

We mourn the passing of a great talent.
Today we mourn the passing of yet another beacon of local fashion, Pepsi Herrera.

For many years, Pepsi has won the hearts of many for his elegant gowns and stylish suits. From dressing brides to stylish celebrities like Kris Aquino, Janella Salvador, Regine Velasquez, and Alden Richards, the designer's portfolio is without a doubt in its prime. We can hardly imagine events like the Star Magic Ball without his frocks making their way down the red carpet.

Kim Chiu even took to her Instagram to post about his untimely passing.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pepsiherrera

A Pepsi Herrera bridal gown

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pepsiherrera

Janella Salvador in Pepsi Herrera

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pepsiherrera

Kathryn Bernardo in Pepsi Herrera at PEP List Awards 2016

The designer suffered from a cardiac arrest this morning. We express our sincerest condelences to Pepsi's friends and family.

Thank you for sharing your genius with us, Pepsi. May you rest in peace.

