 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - Just now

Burberry Has Cast Its First Filipino Model—and She's Only a Toddler!

Meet the adorable Skylar Louise.
Burberry Has Cast Its First Filipino Model—and She's Only a Toddler!
IMAGE FACEBOOK/Lavern Bacsafra-Mcleish
Meet the adorable Skylar Louise.
Shares
Pin
Comments

There's a new It Girl in town, and she's likely more than 15 years younger than you. Meet toddler Skylar Louise, Burberry's very first Filipino model!

IMAGE FACEBOOK/Lavern Bacsafra-Mcleish

Now this is the very definition of starting 'em young. Skylar's modeling career started in April 2016, when she was contacted to pose for the British heritage brand's Autumn/Winter 2016 children's campaign. Not only that, but she actually became the label's homepage for the Infants category!

Skylar's proud mom, Lavern Bacsafra-Mcleish, is a Filipino currently working as a supervisor in London.

IMAGE FACEBOOK/Lavern Bacsafra-Mcleish

We can't wait to see what the fashion world's got in store for this little girl.

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
London Fashion Week Streaming: Burberry Ss 2016 On Snapchat!
London Fashion Week Streaming: Burberry Ss 2016 On Snapchat!
Cara Delevingne Wears Body Paint At Burberry
Cara Delevingne Wears Body Paint At Burberry
Burberry's Holiday Campaign Deserves Its Own Film
Burberry's Holiday Campaign Deserves Its Own Film

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , ,
COMMENTS