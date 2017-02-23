Burberry Has Cast Its First Filipino Model—and She's Only a Toddler!

There's a new It Girl in town, and she's likely more than 15 years younger than you. Meet toddler Skylar Louise, Burberry's very first Filipino model!

Now this is the very definition of starting 'em young. Skylar's modeling career started in April 2016, when she was contacted to pose for the British heritage brand's Autumn/Winter 2016 children's campaign. Not only that, but she actually became the label's homepage for the Infants category!

Skylar's proud mom, Lavern Bacsafra-Mcleish, is a Filipino currently working as a supervisor in London.

We can't wait to see what the fashion world's got in store for this little girl.