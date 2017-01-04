Here’s Where You Should Get Your Next Caffeine Fix

If you happen to be vacationing in Manhattan, then you may want to drop by Brooks Brothers’ newest iteration: the Red Fleece Café for a unique coffee experience.

The new café takes after the American retailer’s Red Fleece clothing label reintroduced two years ago. It is situated on the lower level of the company’s Flatiron concept shop, as a natural extension of the Red Fleece.

Designed for millennials, Red Fleece Café becomes a coffee destination for the youngsters working, living, or even just visiting the Flatiron neighborhood. As the café becomes a part of the store, you can enjoy a “unique specialty coffee experience featuring single-origin and seasonal options brewed to order on a Modbar pour-over system, among the most state-of-the-art equipment in the industry.”

“The café also serves pastries from Balthazar Bakery along with exclusive teas from Kusmi Tea.” You can also pick up a few items from the café’s “selection of merchandise including Stumptown coffee beans, brew kits and accessories, Kusmi Tea gift sets and tea assortments.”

“We wanted to enhance the shopping experience and the vibrant Flatiron neighborhood was the perfect spot for our first café as it embodies the Red Fleece lifestyle,” says Marco Revedin, Brooks Brothers Vice President.

While we’re on the lookout when Red Fleece Café will be available in the Philippines, we can enjoy all of Brooks Brothers’ preppy collections in their stores located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Shangri-La East Wing, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Rustan’s Ayala Center Cebu.