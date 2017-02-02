10 Stylish Pairs of Block Heels That Won't Tire Your Feet

In the shoe family tree, block heels are the stilettos' trusty and laid-back second cousin. The thickness of the heel provides you with better balance without the need for a platform, and they give your feet a slight arch that you can't achieve with sneakers. Sure, they can't exactly replicate the seduction of a stiletto, but a block heel has its own in-between look that works for both casual and formal outfits.
In short, you need a good pair of block heels in your life. And as it happens, we have ten stylish suggestions below!
IMAGE Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Pointed Slingback Pumps, P2299, SM Megamall
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Juniper Frill Mules, P4540, SM Aura
IMAGE Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Mid Heel Mules, P2399, Power Plant Mall
IMAGE Net-a-porter
Gucci Embellished Leather Sandals, net-a-porter.com
IMAGE H&M
H&M Open-sided Pumps, P2290, SM Megamall
IMAGE Zara
Zara Laminated High Heel Shoes, P2795, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Mango
Mango Dido Heel Leather Mules, P4995, SM Aura
IMAGE Chanel
Chanel Slingbacks, chanel.com
IMAGE Mango
Mango Greta Heel leather Shoes, P2995, SM Megamall
IMAGE Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Blade Block Pumps, P2399, Eastwood Mall