10 Stylish Pairs of Block Heels That Won't Tire Your Feet

In the shoe family tree, block heels are the stilettos' trusty and laid-back second cousin. The thickness of the heel provides you with better balance without the need for a platform, and they give your feet a slight arch that you can't achieve with sneakers. Sure, they can't exactly replicate the seduction of a stiletto, but a block heel has its own in-between look that works for both casual and formal outfits.

In short, you need a good pair of block heels in your life. And as it happens, we have ten stylish suggestions below!

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Pointed Slingback Pumps, P2299, SM Megamall

Topshop

Topshop Juniper Frill Mules, P4540, SM Aura

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Mid Heel Mules, P2399, Power Plant Mall

Net-a-porter

Gucci Embellished Leather Sandals, net-a-porter.com

H&M

H&M Open-sided Pumps, P2290, SM Megamall

Zara

Zara Laminated High Heel Shoes, P2795, Greenbelt 5

Mango

Mango Dido Heel Leather Mules, P4995, SM Aura

Chanel

Chanel Slingbacks, chanel.com

Mango

Mango Greta Heel leather Shoes, P2995, SM Megamall

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Blade Block Pumps, P2399, Eastwood Mall