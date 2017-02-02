 StyleBible Preview
February 2017
10 Stylish Pairs of Block Heels That Won't Tire Your Feet

No need to bring flats with you just in case!
10 Stylish Pairs of Block Heels That Won't Tire Your Feet
IMAGE Net-a-porter, H&M, Mango
No need to bring flats with you just in case!
In the shoe family tree, block heels are the stilettos' trusty and laid-back second cousin. The thickness of the heel provides you with better balance without the need for a platform, and they give your feet a slight arch that you can't achieve with sneakers. Sure, they can't exactly replicate the seduction of a stiletto, but a block heel has its own in-between look that works for both casual and formal outfits.

In short, you need a good pair of block heels in your life. And as it happens, we have ten stylish suggestions below!

IMAGE Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Pointed Slingback Pumps, P2299, SM Megamall

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Juniper Frill Mules, P4540, SM Aura

IMAGE Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Mid Heel Mules, P2399, Power Plant Mall

IMAGE Net-a-porter

Gucci Embellished Leather Sandals, net-a-porter.com

IMAGE H&M

H&M Open-sided Pumps, P2290, SM Megamall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Laminated High Heel Shoes, P2795, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Mango

 

Mango Dido Heel Leather Mules, P4995, SM Aura

IMAGE Chanel

Chanel Slingbacks, chanel.com

IMAGE Mango

Mango Greta Heel leather Shoes, P2995, SM Megamall

IMAGE Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Blade Block Pumps, P2399, Eastwood Mall

