The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Like always, as we await for the announcement of winners of the 89th Academy Awards, we're also keeping a close eye on those who nailed their red carpet looks. Below, we rounded up all the celebs who stole the sartorial show from this year's Oscar Awards night!

1. Emma Stone is shining bright in her Givenchy gown featuring an embroidered bodice and a drop-waist fringe skirt. She embodies a full-on Hollywood glam look with soft tresses and a swipe of red rouge on her pucker.

2. Sofia Boutella in Chanel haute couture is a sight to behold. She wore a textured silver gown that hugs her every curve down to its feathery hem.

3. Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti slays in simplicity. Any fashion girl knows that tailor and fit trump even the trendiest clothes.

4. Michelle Williams in a dazzling plunging Louis Vuitton frock is proof you don't need a whole lot of accessories to stand out on the red carpet.

5. Jessica Biel wears a golden Kaufmanfranco gown reminiscent of the Oscar trophy itself, but certainly not in a costumey way. Paired with a gold statement necklace by Tiffany & Co., she takes her outfit up a notch.

6. Dakota Johnson veers away from the skin-baring gowns that we usually see her in on the red carpet. Clad in a golden Gucci number with a pleated detailing in front and a bow-cinched waist, she stuns the crowd with her choice of outfit from Alessandro Michele's fall 2017 collection.

7. Olivia Culpo wears a Marchesa fringe gown in collaboration with Stella Artois. Reportedly, the dress is made out of chalice pieces that will buy five years worth of clean drinking water in developing worlds. Who says going green can't be showcased on the red carpet via a stylish plunging silver gown?

8. Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a Ralph & Russo halter sheer gown with high neckline and pastel-hued floral appliques strategically covering her figure. The gown also features a dramatic ruffled train at the back, making the look all the more romantic.

9. Brie Larson is clad in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. She exudes a sexy, vampy look with a body-hugging strapless number that cascades into a short ruffled train, giving her the right amount of flair and drama as she walks down the red carpet.

10. Halle Berry in a custom Atelier Versace cements her place as one of our style icons. With this black and nude frock accented with intricate embellishments, she captures the balance between edgy and romanctic.

11. Nicole Kidman is dressed to the nines in a nude Armani Prive column gown embellished with mandala patterns. She tops off her ensemble with a low bun and red lipstick that pulls together a glam look that looks so effortless.