Bella Hadid is Tag Heuer's Newest Ambassador

Chalk up one more endorsement for this Hadid.
Looks like there's no stopping Bella Hadid. With a slew of big names under her belt (Nike, Dior, and Bulgari to name a few) Bella adds yet another luxury brand to her endorsement roster. Teaming up with Tag Heuer, Bella was named the timepiece brand's newest ambassador. 

The model, clad in a black fur-trimmed duster coat, looked sleek in her all-black ensemble. Seeing the announcement was made at the trendy New York-based Equinox gym, it's no wonder Bella took the opportunity to show off her svelte figure in a tights and sports bra combo.

Congratulations, Bella! 

