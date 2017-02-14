 StyleBible Preview
We Found the Perfect Beach Bag for You This Summer

And it would look great in your OOTDs, too!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/viajecitoph
The Philippine archipelago is blessed with so many islands that are home to pristine beaches and crystal clear waters. So when summer comes around, we no longer need to travel far to get a taste of some vitamin sea. All we need is a little trip around the country! 

This is exactly why Viajecito is the perfect bag for you this summer. The carryall is especially designed "to blend fashion and function seamlessly during travel." Additionally, it is a bag "born out of the desire to create chic and cool pieces modified with a personal touch."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/viajecitoph

Co-founder Pia Ugarte even assures that "you can take them anywhere from the beach to the board room, depending on the colors you choose." She adds, "We've even used the body as an ice bucket! They are really fun! No fuss!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/viajecitoph

With prices starting at P3000, we find this bag a steal for its versatility, practicality, comfort, and accessibility. Definitely fit for the fashionable traveler like you!

IMAGE Viajecito PH

