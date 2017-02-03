Balenciaga's Blackout City Bag Is Now in the Philippines

Balenciaga has brought one of their iconic City bags in the country, but it'll only be available for a limited time. The handbag, which features a stud-free perforated design, is perfect for the girl who's always been a fan of the iconic shape, but doesn't want the blingy look of shiny hardware. You can now get your hands on the Blackout City Bag in the colors beige, blue, and rust from the Balenciaga boutique in Greenbelt 5. This is a special edition release, so the bag will only be sold until supplies last.

IMAGE Balenciaga

So if you've been itching to add new arm candy to your collection, there's no better time to splurge than now!