A$AP Rocky's Latest Guess Collection Is a Major '90s Throwback

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky just dropped his sophomore capsule collection with Guess Originals that will make you feel nostalgic of the yesteryears. Dubbed as the "Ice Cream and Cotton Candy" collection, the line echoes archival Guess pieces—from its logo tees to bell-bottom jeans—that have been refreshed with clean cuts and pastel hues.

The collection will be available locally starting July 14 only at Guess branches in SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta, Ayala Town Center, and SM Cebu. Check out the collection below and take note of your faves!

IMAGE Guess

Left: Boxy ringer crop tee, P2698; High rise bell bottom jeans, price available upon request

Right: Maxi dress, P3298

IMAGE Guess

Left: Mockneck shirt, P2298

Right: Stripe mockneck shirt, P3298; Vintage rocker 1981 skinny jeans, price available upon request

IMAGE Guess

Left: High rise bell bottom jeans, P8998

Right: Unisex ringer tee, P3498

IMAGE Guess

Left: Cropped denim jacket with panels, P12998; Denim shorts, P5998

Right: Boxy top ringer tee, P2898; Low rise bell bottom jeans, P8998