Are Claudia Barretto and Juliana Gomez the New Serena and Blair?

No awkward teenage years for these besties! At a friend's 18th birthday at The Peninsula Manila, 17-year-old Claudia Barretto and 16-year-old Juliana Gomez channeled our favorite Gossip Girl duo in some fancy evening gowns.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gomezjuliana

Juliana played up the sultry and sassy angle in a magenta off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit by Boom Sason, while Claudia opted for classic elegance in a beaded black gown by Rajo Laurel. Needless to say, both girls looked amazing.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/claudiabarretto

Meanwhile, every parent with a teenager can relate to Juliana's mom, Lucy Torres-Gomez, who lamented the pair's growth in an IG post. She captioned her photo, "Oh, where did the time go...I remember you both much smaller than this." Awww!

*This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.



