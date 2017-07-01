The Stylish Ladies at the English Roses Exhibit Launch

‘Twas a good night to be out and about in London, and Preview was present at the party to celebrate the launch of the English Roses 2017 exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. Co-hosted by Michael Kors, the photographs feature 26 It Brit girls, ten of whom were dressed in the label’s Fall 2017 collection.
IMAGE Getty Images Courtesy of Michael Kors
The term English rose is traditionally used to refer to a beautiful woman, and in this case, it includes a mix of models, actresses, singers and, of course, royalty. Among the women photographed by David Burton for the exhibit are singer/songwriter Aziya Aldridge-Moore; chef/food blogger/rumored girlfriend of Harry Styles Tess Wards; actress/filmmaker/poet/model Greta Bellamacina (she once played a Slytherin student in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire); rock and fashion royalty Ella Richards (her grandfather was Kieth Richards of the Rolling Stones and her aunt, YSL muse and designer Loulou de la Falaise) and Renee Stewart (daughter of Rod Stewart and supermodel Rachel Hunter); models Laura Murray, Clara McGregor (Ewan McGregor’s daughter) and Instagram darling Bee Beardsworth; and royals Lady Kitty Spencer (the late Princess Diana’s niece) and Lady Lola Crighton-Stuart.
The night’s revelry had us tapping our stilettos to the tunes of 2ManyDJs while poring over the digital portraits and behind-the-scenes content, before taking our turn at the pink-balloon-filed disco booth. Of course people- and outfit-spotting was our favored pastime that evening as we spotted models Jourdan Dunn and Edie Campbell, and Asian digital superstars Tina Leung and Yoyo Cao in the crowd.
Aziya Aldridge Moore
Bea Fresson and Alice Naylor Leyland
Bee Beardsworth and Bea Fresson
Lady Lola Crichton Stuart and Ella Richards
Livvy Banks and Emilia Boateng
Daisy Knatchbull
Edie Campbell
Ella Richards, Michael Kors and Clara-McGregor
Emma McQuiston, Viscountess of Weymouth
Frankie Herbert
Jourdan Dunn
Lady Kitty Spencer and Idina Moncreiffe
Lady Kitty Spencer and Renee Stewart
Rosie Fortescue
Michael Kors and Jourdan Dunn
Tina Leung and Olivia Buckingham
Tina Leung
Yoyo Cao
In the Philippines, Michael Kors is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.