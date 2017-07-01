The Stylish Ladies at the English Roses Exhibit Launch

‘Twas a good night to be out and about in London, and Preview was present at the party to celebrate the launch of the English Roses 2017 exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. Co-hosted by Michael Kors, the photographs feature 26 It Brit girls, ten of whom were dressed in the label’s Fall 2017 collection.

The term English rose is traditionally used to refer to a beautiful woman, and in this case, it includes a mix of models, actresses, singers and, of course, royalty. Among the women photographed by David Burton for the exhibit are singer/songwriter Aziya Aldridge-Moore; chef/food blogger/rumored girlfriend of Harry Styles Tess Wards; actress/filmmaker/poet/model Greta Bellamacina (she once played a Slytherin student in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire); rock and fashion royalty Ella Richards (her grandfather was Kieth Richards of the Rolling Stones and her aunt, YSL muse and designer Loulou de la Falaise) and Renee Stewart (daughter of Rod Stewart and supermodel Rachel Hunter); models Laura Murray, Clara McGregor (Ewan McGregor’s daughter) and Instagram darling Bee Beardsworth; and royals Lady Kitty Spencer (the late Princess Diana’s niece) and Lady Lola Crighton-Stuart.

The night’s revelry had us tapping our stilettos to the tunes of 2ManyDJs while poring over the digital portraits and behind-the-scenes content, before taking our turn at the pink-balloon-filed disco booth. Of course people- and outfit-spotting was our favored pastime that evening as we spotted models Jourdan Dunn and Edie Campbell, and Asian digital superstars Tina Leung and Yoyo Cao in the crowd.

Aziya Aldridge Moore



Bea Fresson and Alice Naylor Leyland

Bee Beardsworth and Bea Fresson

Lady Lola Crichton Stuart and Ella Richards

Livvy Banks and Emilia Boateng

Daisy Knatchbull



Edie Campbell

Ella Richards, Michael Kors and Clara-McGregor

Emma McQuiston, Viscountess of Weymouth



Frankie Herbert

Jourdan Dunn

Lady Kitty Spencer and Idina Moncreiffe

Lady Kitty Spencer and Renee Stewart

Rosie Fortescue



Michael Kors and Jourdan Dunn

Tess Ward

Tina Leung and Olivia Buckingham

Tina Leung

Yoyo Cao

