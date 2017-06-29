Kenzo's Latest Fashion Show Features All-Asian Models

For its second mixed men's and women's fashion show, Kenzo's Spring/Summer 2018 runway featured a cast of exclusively Asian models! If that's not the best way to pay homage to a label's heritage, then we don't know what is.

Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, the dynamic design duo currently at Kenzo's creative helm, sent 83 models—all of Asian descent!—down the runway in Paris. The collections drew from the works of Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto and model Sayoko Yamaguchi, and the show, entitled The Red String of Fate, was presented in two acts.

"We celebrate two muses, one who represents the modern view of the house and one from its past," Carol and Humberto wrote in the show notes of the inspirations. "For both collections we aim to capture the duality of the two figures, we look to the era when they both ruled two distant continents; to Ryuichi's personal flair when questioning the norm, and to Sayoko's ability to mix patterns, prints, silhouettes, and colors."