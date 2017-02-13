All the Looks That Caught Our Eye at the 59th Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards Night is when all of the industry's music giants are gathered to celebrate. It's also an avenue for the best and the brightest pop stars to flaunt their bold and refreshing sartorial styles. Scroll down and see who stood out above the rest this year!

1. Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo couture

This time around, Jenny from the Block isn't wearing an extremely body-baring gown (like her controversial 2000 green dress). Instead, we saw a lilac Ralph & Russo that can only be pulled off by Jennifer Lopez herself.

2. Katy Perry in Tom Ford

Katy Perry slays in a Tom Ford number that is reminiscent of molten metallic. If you think the party stops there, then you probably haven't seen the feathered bottom half of her outfit. Katy brings both fun and drama in one column dress!

3. Adele in Givenchy

Adele looks so regal as she wears a Givenchy gown in Pantone's color of the year, Greenery!

4. Beyonce in Peter Dundas

Technically, Queen Bey didn't wear this Peter Dundas gown at the red carpet arrivals. But we just can't take our eyes off of this sparkly dress! It's a refreshing look on Beyonce who normally walks down the red carpet in golden hues.

5. Celine Dion in Zuhair Murad

Celine Dion looks stunning in this emerald gown by Zuhair Murad. Plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with a bow belt may seem too much, but not when you're the Celine Dion!

6. Jane Zhang in Tony Ward couture

Chinese pop star Jane Zhang looks equally ethereal and fresh in an embellished cream gown. It could've looked like any other dress, tbh, but we think the feathers that added texture saved it from becoming mediocre.

7. Chrissy Teigen in Roberto Cavalli

Chrissy redefines the LBD as we know it. Sheer, textured, and with cutouts, she looks so classy and fierce at the same time!

8. Kelsea Ballerini in Ines Di Santo

We just love how dainty this gown looks on Kelsea Ballerini! The light blue floral appliques livened up her ivory dress.

9. Kristin Cavallari in Olima

Kristin proves you don't need much to stand out. Even without too much glitter or embellished stones, the singer wows us in her understated glamour brought on by her plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit delicately covered with tulle.

10. Lea Michele in Roberto Cavalli

Lea stuns in a two-piece embroidered Roberto Cavalli ensemble! The gown is playful yet age- and event-appropriate.

11. Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town

Little Big Town will school you on how to dress up as a squad. Their plum and black palette made the group look so polished and well-coordinated.

12. Solange Knowles in Gucci

Solange's gown looks like a piece of art! Not many can pull off a bright metallic hue like this... except maybe if you're her.

13. Rihanna in Armani Prive

RiRi brought her A-game again on the red carpet. She mixes two textures you probably think won't work together —glitter and suede—but trust Rihanna to make you change your mind.

14. Lady Gaga in custom Chrome Hearts

Lady Gaga enters the room in an outfit only she can give justice to. Now that's a real style icon!

15. CeeLo Green

Yes, we got confused too as to what was happening to CeeLo Green. But fear not, he's just introducing to the world his alter ego (it's for the sake of his craft), Gnarly Davidson.

16. Diplo and sons

Diplo brought the cutest dates to the red-carpet! Meet Locket and Lazer, Diplo's sons in matching cute suits!