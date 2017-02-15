Alexander Wang Accuses Philipp Plein of Plagiarism

Is there yet another copycat in the fashion industry? Alexander Wang seems to think so. In an Instagram video posted yesterday, February 14, he accused fellow designer Philipp Plein of plagiarizing from one of his past runway shows.

"'Can I copy your homework?'" reads the imaginary conversation. "'Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn't look obvious you copied.'" Ok.'" The Instagram post then combines clips of the 2014 Alexander Wang x H&M fashion show and footage of the Plein Sport runway, which was unveiled just last month in Milan. Everything, from the racetrack-style set, to the hired dancers, to the actual clothes, seems eerily similar, but we'll let you be the judge—watch the full clip here:

Representatives from Philipp Plein have yet to make any comment, but this isn't the first time the brand has been accused of cribbing designs: In 2015, he debuted a fur stole emblazoned with the word "warrior" in a font and style nearly identical to one Hyein Seo sent down the runway a year before. Yikes.