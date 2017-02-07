 StyleBible Preview
After 49 Years, Calvin Klein Changes Its Iconic Logo

And the fashion industry's in an uproar.
It's official: your fave emblem-emblazoned undies and sweatshirts are now considered vintage, because under new creative director Raf Simons, American fashion house Calvin Klein's iconic logo has been changed!

This is the very first time since the label's inception in 1968almost 50 years ago!that it's undergoing this kind of branding makeover. The new logo was posted on Instagram and here's your first look at it. Drumroll, please...

In true Calvin Klein style, it's as stark and minimalistic as ever, but with a subtle twista shift to all caps.

What do you think, fashion girls? A word of advice from us: stock up on everything carrying CK's old logo before it becomes obsolete, because those are so going to become collector's items one day. Calling it!

