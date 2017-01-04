8 Monochrome Outfit Ideas You Can Easily Pull Off

In the world of fashion, you might think that the more extravagant the look, the more stylish you look. However, we'd like to point out that this isn't always the case. Sometimes, the simplest looks can be the most striking and interesting. So, here, we're going to show you that sticking to one hue is better at making a statement over donning a multi-toned ensemble.

BLACK

IMAGE Zara, Renegade Folk, H&M

Zara Off-shoulder blouse, P2295, Trinoma; H&M Suit pants, P1990, SM Makati; Renegade Folk Indulge in black, P1840, UP Town Center

For a heavy color like black, play with cuts and silhouettes so the outfit doesn't wear you down.

BURGUNDY

IMAGE Zara, Topshop, Renegade Folk

Zara Strappy lace top, P1495, Greenbelt; Topshop Cropped wide leg trousers, P2560, Shangri-La Plaza Mall; Renegade Folk Get Good in Marsala, P1780, UP Town Center

Don't be afraid to mix textures! It adds complexity on a different level as it breaks up the monotone color and at the same time adds dimension to your look.

GREEN

IMAGE Zara, Topshop

Zara Lace blouse in Bottle green, P1795, SM Aura; Zara Military trousers with turn-up cuffs, P2295, Greenbelt 5; Topshop Bumble feature heel, P2560, Trinoma

Be bold when mixing styles. Some feminine pieces can easily be toughened up with trousers and military detailing.

YELLOW

IMAGE Mango, Topshop, Annie & Lori

Mango Double breasted trench coat, P6495, SM Aura; Topshop Mustard slip dress, P1470, SM Aura; Annie & Lori Alexa sandal, P1699, annielori.com

If you want to don your favorite bright color, you may want to wear items with hues in its neutral spectrum. That way, it's less gaudy. For example, go for mustard instead of wearing head to toe canary yellow.

WHITE

IMAGE H&M, Mango

Mango Ruffled strap top, P795, Trinoma; H&M Twill skirt, P1190, SM North EDSA; Mango Patent leather heel shoes, P2295, Trinoma

You don't have to wear head to toe white. Add a little pop of color via your heels.

BLUSH

IMAGE Mango, Stradivarius, H&M

Mango Lace panel blouse, P2295, SM Mall of Asia; Stradivarius Shiny skirt with fringing detail, P1790, SM Aura; H&M Mules, P3990, SM Megamall

Going monochromatic doesn't have to be boring. Experiment with different shades to add depth to your outfit. It's a no-brainer technique you can easily pull off for a stylish ensemble.

DENIM

IMAGE Bershka, H&M, Zara

Zara Basic denim shirt, P1495, SM Megamall; H&M Denim skirt, P1990, SM Megamall; Bershka Fine heeled metallic shoes, P1990, Glorietta

Denim on denim as a fashion faux pas is a myth that has been long debunked. Keep your look interesting by mixing different washes.





METALLICS

IMAGE Bershka, Topshop, Zara

Topshop Compact Metallic Batwing Jumper, P3360, Greenbelt; Zara Short metallic skirt, P1795, Greenbelt; Bershka Basic lace-up sneakers with metallic ornament, P1595, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

You are destined to sparkle. Pile on the glimmer and forget the accessories!