8 Fresh Ways to Style Your Skinny Jeans

We dare declare that skinny jeans are never going out of style—it all depends on how you wear them! While the past few seasons have seen a meteoric rise in public affection for denim flares, wide-leg jeans, and even the classic straight cut, there's no need for you to throw out your beloved skinnies. Here, we give you eight fresh ways to style your fave pair this 2017! See, all you need is an update care of these leg-lovin' street style stars.

IMAGE Getty Images

Leandra Medine's subtle French twist—ooh la la, that paisley neckscarf—is our next OOTD accent peg. Tres bien!

IMAGE Getty Images

Ankle boots are a huuuge thing this season, so tuck your black skinnies into an ebony suede pair so the eye sees one sleek, long line.

IMAGE Getty Images

Yasmin Sewell pulls off this tricky look like it's no big deal. Toss those jeans under a sheer, layered tulle skirt and boxy satin top!

IMAGE Getty Images

This is a chic, understated way to waltz into the otherwise opulent Victorian trend.

IMAGE Getty Images

Green monkstrap brogues and that gorgeous, decadent brocade jacket? Brb, hunting for our own versions.

IMAGE Getty Images

Monochrome neutrals always go a long way! A coat may be too heavy for our tropical climes, so feel free to replace it with a light gray cardigan (or belt, if you please!).

IMAGE Getty Images

We adore this look. Layer a bold-hued cami over a white long-sleeved top, then step out in glacial kitten-heeled boots.

IMAGE Getty Images

When all else fails, get experimental! Reinvent your skinny jeans by likewise reinventing your favorite button-down and wearing it as a knotted, asymmetrical piece. Genius.