8 Fashion Pieces You Need to Cop Sofia Andres' Style

It's impossible to miss Sofia Andres even in a room full of people because of her effortless glow. But she isn't just a pretty face; her style is topnotch, too! She constantly mixes basics with trendier pieces to create flawless OOTDs. Below, we're breaking down her wardrobe staples so you can be on your way to building a Sofia Andres-inspired closet without breaking a single sweat!

TOPS

Tanks

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

While wearing a trendy off-shoulder top is fun, Sofia knows the value of basic pieces in creating a versatile and timeless wardrobe, which is why she stocks up on tanks. You can wear yours with a pair of denim jeans for a laid-back OOTD or take your cue from Sofia and dress it up with a bold skirt.

Oversized Sweater

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

Apart from keeping you warm and cozy on a rare breezy day, an oversized sweater can be fashionable, too! Just let one sleeve subtly drape over your shoulder to pull a Sofia Andres.

BOTTOMS

Patched Denim

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

Take your denim game to the next level and opt for a patched version like Sofia's. It's cool, it's fun, and it adds an instant dose of fashion to any outfit.

Black Jeans

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

Take your cue from Sofia and give your trusty blue jeans a rest. Opt for a pair in black to give your look an edgy twist!

SHOES

Black Sneakers

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

While white sneakers are cool and classic, a pair of black kicks can be just as fashionable! It's edgier and totally low maintenance, too! What's not to love?

OUTERWEAR

Denim Jacket

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

Jazz up your casual look by throwing on a denim jacket!

ACCESSORIES

Beanie

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

A Sofia-inspired wardrobe is never complete without a beanie. Whether she's traveling to Korea or just strolling along the busy streets of Manila, Sofia always counts on a beanie to up the ante of her look for the day.

Dainty Necklace

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamsofiaandres

While Sofia always packs a fashionable punch with her bold fashion combinations, she keeps her accessory game bare minimum. Add a dainty necklace to your OOTD for a quick take on Sofia's accessorizing style.

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.