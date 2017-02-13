7 Types of Sneakers Perfect for Girly Girls

White sneakers are forever relieble, but they're not the only ones that girly girls can pair with their billowy dresses, floral garbs, and lace clothing. Thanks to the global love for sneakers, various styles have been created to cater to different personalities. Below are for ladies who are very much in touch with their feminine side:

1. Pastel

Let sorbet hues channel your dainty side.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/luzbest

2. Embroidered

Spruced up sneaks seem like a good alternative to ballet flats, don't you agree?

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/frecustoms

3. Metallic

Great for both day and night!



IMAGE INSTAGRAM/be_impassioned

4. Printed

You won't be able to resist these printed finds.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/girlyglitzyglam

5. Glitter

A little bit of sparkle never hurt!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sephysephs

6. Bow

We think the bow detail adds a classy touch to the slip-on pair.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stradivarius

7. Lace

These will perfectly match your billowy dresses.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/supergausa