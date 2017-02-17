7 Runway Trends from NYFW Fall/Winter 2017 That You Can Actually Wear

We have neither fall nor winter in the tropics, which makes it quite refreshing to see trends from the New York Fashion Week every now and then, especially when we find ones that are actually wearable in the country. Below are seven key trends that ruled the Big Apple's runway this season:

1. Statement tees

IMAGE Getty Images

Christian Siriano, Creatures of Comfort, Prabal Gurung

It's amazing to see that the fashion world is responding to the relevant events happening around the world. Fashion, after all is all about self-expression. So wear what you believe, and stand tall and proud in making your voice heard!

2. Pantsuit

IMAGE Getty Images

Jason Wu, Tibi, Victoria Beckham

Designers are all about the female power right now. And what more can express the sentiment of equality than letting the gals wear the pants?

3. Red

IMAGE Getty Images

Altuzarra, Delpozo, Prabal Gurung

There's a new power color in town, and it's not pink. Pantone's color of the year is once again overshadowed by this rich and bold red hue.

4. Check

IMAGE rosieassoulin.com, Getty Images

Rosie Assoulin, Tibi, Tory Burch

Tartan, plaid, or check. Whatever you call it, in whatever cut you wear it, everything preppy is in for fall.

5. Fringe

IMAGE Getty Images

Christian Siriano, Marchesa, Prabal Gurung

Give me a shimmy and I'll ready your Boomerang app. Fringe is sweeping the catwalks, and to be honest, who can resist it? Add a dash of playfulness while you sashay around the streets or dance the night away.

6. Florals

IMAGE Getty Images, rosieassoulin.com

Adam Selman, Brock Collection, Rosie Assoulin

Even Miranda Priestly would probably be intrigued about this trend for winter. These flowers will be in full bloom come the chilly days.

7. Sheer

IMAGE Getty Images

Adam Selman, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung

Another unusual trend to surface this fall is the sheer fabric. Ideally not made to be worn alone, designers have made way for this versatile fabric to be layered over or under your other clothes. We're totally betting on this one as your key transition piece from spring to fall!