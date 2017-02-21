6 Ways to Spice Up Your Office Attire

Sometimes we gaze exasperatedly in the mirror on Monday mornings like, "Great, another whole week of trying to figure out what to wear." Tired? Lazy? Would rather veg out in your PJs? Hey, it happens to the best of us fashion girls, too! If you're as dry as a desert in the wardrobe inspo department, let us sprinkle you with something shiny—say, a generous peppering of sequins and gemstones and feathers. Again, we reiterate: workwear doesn't have to be boring!

MONDAY: Tassels

IMAGE Getty Images

Start the workweek with a swingin' good time in a brightly-colored tasseled skirt! Pair with a trusty white button-down and stilettos for a foolproof Monday moodmaker.

TUESDAY: Gemstones

IMAGE Getty Images

Layer a gem-studded dress over your favorite shirt then step out in strappy block heels. Glam goin' up a Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sequins

IMAGE Getty Images

Mira Duma shimmers in the perfect cure for any hump day blues getting you down: an ankle-sweeping, disco ball-esque sequined skirt thrown oh-so-casually under a boxy, oversized blazer and t-shirt.

THURSDAY: Feathers

IMAGE Getty Images

Your sweats have never looked this glam, tbh! Erika Boldrin's pink-on-pink look gets an even sweeter tooth via that sassy feather trim. Now, who said you couldn't go to work in your couch clothes?

FRIDAY: Patches

IMAGE Getty Images

These aren't ordinary patches—just ask Leaf Greener. You may be used to the embroidered, iron-on kind, but up the ante with loosely sewn-on leather appliques on your fave jacket to wear with jeans on a casual Friday!

SATURDAY: Fringe

IMAGE Getty Images

Eva Chen's got reason to smile, working Saturday or not! If you're on weekend duty, kick back in this tough-yet-cozy combo: rollneck pullover, fringe midi, and animal-print slip-on sneaks.