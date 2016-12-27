6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed

It's no secret everyone loves a good wedding, us included. And this year we were bombarded with wedding after wedding, filling our eyes with more than enough wedding inspo for our Pinterest boards. But today we're veering off the usual path. Instead of talking about the gown that undoubtedly takes center stage on the big day, we're here to celebrate the unsung (and usually hidden) heroes—the shoes.

Georgina Wilson-Burnand

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

Although Georgina's stunning Monique Lhuillier gown kept her feet covered, we glimpsed a peek of her footwear in this snap by fellow It-girl (and newly-engaged!) Anne Curtis. In contrast to her extravagant gown, the model wore a pair of low-heeled glitter sandals.

IMAGE net-a-porter

Miu Miu Glittered leather sandals, net-a-porter

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH All The Deets On Georgina Wilson’s Monique Lhuillier Wedding Gown What The It Girls Wore To Georgina Wilson's Wedding Watch: Georgina Wilson And Arthur Burnand’s Wedding Video



Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/patdy11

Wondering what Solenn Heussaff's shoes were? Unfortunately we coudln't find a picture, but her stylist Bea Constantino says she wore were a pair of Miu Mius. Just like her bestie!

Isabelle Daza-Semblat

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

Under a voluminous gown, Isabelle's shoes were hard to spot. But upon watching her wedding video, we found them! Like her cousin, Isabelle sported some low-heeled footwear, but with a vibrant Italian twist.

IMAGE Bob Nicolas

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Brocade Slingback Pump, $970, Dolcegabbana.com

Pauleen Luna-Sotto

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran

Pauleen went the classic route with her shoes and chose white pumps adorned with Manolo Blahnik's signature brooch.

IMAGE Metrophoto

Manolo Blahnik Hagisi, 860 euros, Manoloblahnik.com

Cristalle Henares-Pitt

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cristallebelo

The glamorous bride chose crystal-encrusted steppers to finish off her lavish Inbal Dror gown.

IMAGE Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Maralena Crystal-Covered Mesh Pumps, P122,250, Polyvore

Cristine Reyes-Khatibi

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mrscristinekhatibi

The newly-minted Mrs. Khatibi brought a whole new meaning to laid-back beach wedding when she was spotted sporting nude flipflops to her nuptials with Ali Khatibi.

IMAGE Havaianas

Havaianas Slim crystal glamour flipflops, P1595, SM Megamall

Kaye Abad-Castillo

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran

Brandishing a pair of customized platform sandals, Kaye wore her heart on her shoes as the logo emblazoned on the insteps of her shoes was her initial entwined with Paul Castillo's.

IMAGE Nice Print Photography