 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 8 hours ago

6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed

What the girls wore to marry their Prince Charming.
6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed What the girls wore to marry their Prince Charming.
Shares
Pin
Comments

It's no secret everyone loves a good wedding, us included. And this year we were bombarded with wedding after wedding, filling our eyes with more than enough wedding inspo for our Pinterest boards. But today we're veering off the usual path. Instead of talking about the gown that undoubtedly takes center stage on the big day, we're here to celebrate the unsung (and usually hidden) heroes—the shoes. 

Georgina Wilson-Burnand

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

Although Georgina's stunning Monique Lhuillier gown kept her feet covered, we glimpsed a peek of her footwear in this snap by fellow It-girl (and newly-engaged!) Anne Curtis. In contrast to her extravagant gown, the model wore a pair of low-heeled glitter sandals.

IMAGE net-a-porter

Miu Miu Glittered leather sandals, net-a-porter

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
All The Deets On Georgina Wilson’s Monique Lhuillier Wedding Gown
All The Deets On Georgina Wilson’s Monique Lhuillier Wedding Gown
What The It Girls Wore To Georgina Wilson's Wedding
What The It Girls Wore To Georgina Wilson's Wedding
Watch: Georgina Wilson And Arthur Burnand’s Wedding Video
Watch: Georgina Wilson And Arthur Burnand’s Wedding Video

Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/patdy11

Wondering what Solenn Heussaff's shoes were? Unfortunately we coudln't find a picture, but her stylist Bea Constantino says she wore were a pair of Miu Mius. Just like her bestie!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
See The Fashion At Solenn Heussaff And Nico Bolzico’s Wedding
See The Fashion At Solenn Heussaff And Nico Bolzico’s Wedding
Get The Look: Solenn Heussaff’s Wedding Day Makeup
Get The Look: Solenn Heussaff’s Wedding Day Makeup

Isabelle Daza-Semblat

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

Under a voluminous gown, Isabelle's shoes were hard to spot. But upon watching her wedding video, we found them! Like her cousin, Isabelle sported some low-heeled footwear, but with a vibrant Italian twist.

IMAGE Bob Nicolas

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Brocade Slingback Pump, $970, Dolcegabbana.com

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
What The Guests Wore To Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding
What The Guests Wore To Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding
Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding In Italy Is Every Girl's Dream Wedding
Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding In Italy Is Every Girl's Dream Wedding
What The It Girls Wore To Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding
What The It Girls Wore To Isabelle Daza And Adrien Semblat's Wedding

Pauleen Luna-Sotto

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran

Pauleen went the classic route with her shoes and chose white pumps adorned with Manolo Blahnik's signature brooch.  

IMAGE Metrophoto

Manolo Blahnik Hagisi, 860 euros, Manoloblahnik.com

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Look At Pauleen Luna's Engagement Ring From Vic Sotto!
Look At Pauleen Luna's Engagement Ring From Vic Sotto!
Watch: Vic Sotto And Pauleen Luna's Wedding Video Proves That Age Is Just A Number
Watch: Vic Sotto And Pauleen Luna's Wedding Video Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Cristalle Henares-Pitt

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cristallebelo

The glamorous bride chose crystal-encrusted steppers to finish off her lavish Inbal Dror gown. 

IMAGE Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Maralena Crystal-Covered Mesh Pumps, P122,250, Polyvore

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
What The Guests Wore To Cristalle Belo And Justin Pitt's Wedding
What The Guests Wore To Cristalle Belo And Justin Pitt's Wedding
Cristalle Belo And Justin Pitt Tie The Knot In Lake Como
Cristalle Belo And Justin Pitt Tie The Knot In Lake Como
Cristalle Belo's Italian Wedding Is The Kind We See In Fairytales
Cristalle Belo's Italian Wedding Is The Kind We See In Fairytales

Cristine Reyes-Khatibi

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mrscristinekhatibi

The newly-minted Mrs. Khatibi brought a whole new meaning to laid-back beach wedding when she was spotted sporting nude flipflops to her nuptials with Ali Khatibi.

IMAGE Havaianas

 

Havaianas Slim crystal glamour flipflops, P1595, SM Megamall

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Cristine Reyes And Ali Khatibi Tie The Knot In A Simple Wedding Ceremony
Cristine Reyes And Ali Khatibi Tie The Knot In A Simple Wedding Ceremony

Kaye Abad-Castillo

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran

Brandishing a pair of customized platform sandals, Kaye wore her heart on her shoes as the logo emblazoned on the insteps of her shoes was her initial entwined with Paul Castillo's.

IMAGE Nice Print Photography

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
These Celebrity Brides Didn’t Wear A Traditional White Gown To Their Wedding
These Celebrity Brides Didn’t Wear A Traditional White Gown To Their Wedding
You Have To See The Most Popular Wedding Dress On Pinterest
You Have To See The Most Popular Wedding Dress On Pinterest
5 Elegant Looks You Can Wear To Your Civil Wedding
5 Elegant Looks You Can Wear To Your Civil Wedding
8 Things We Loved About Kaye Abad's Wedding
8 Things We Loved About Kaye Abad's Wedding

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS