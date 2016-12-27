6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed

It's no secret everyone loves a good wedding, us included. And this year we were bombarded with wedding after wedding, filling our eyes with more than enough wedding inspo for our Pinterest boards. But today we're veering off the usual path. Instead of talking about the gown that undoubtedly takes center stage on the big day, we're here to celebrate the unsung (and usually hidden) heroes—the shoes.
Georgina Wilson-Burnand
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith
Although Georgina's stunning Monique Lhuillier gown kept her feet covered, we glimpsed a peek of her footwear in this snap by fellow It-girl (and newly-engaged!) Anne Curtis. In contrast to her extravagant gown, the model wore a pair of low-heeled glitter sandals.
IMAGE net-a-porter
Miu Miu Glittered leather sandals, net-a-porter
Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/patdy11
Wondering what Solenn Heussaff's shoes were? Unfortunately we coudln't find a picture, but her stylist Bea Constantino says she wore were a pair of Miu Mius. Just like her bestie!
Isabelle Daza-Semblat
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza
Under a voluminous gown, Isabelle's shoes were hard to spot. But upon watching her wedding video, we found them! Like her cousin, Isabelle sported some low-heeled footwear, but with a vibrant Italian twist.
IMAGE Bob Nicolas
Dolce & Gabbana Printed Brocade Slingback Pump, $970, Dolcegabbana.com
Pauleen Luna-Sotto
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran
Pauleen went the classic route with her shoes and chose white pumps adorned with Manolo Blahnik's signature brooch.
IMAGE Metrophoto
Manolo Blahnik Hagisi, 860 euros, Manoloblahnik.com
Cristalle Henares-Pitt
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cristallebelo
The glamorous bride chose crystal-encrusted steppers to finish off her lavish Inbal Dror gown.
IMAGE Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin Maralena Crystal-Covered Mesh Pumps, P122,250, Polyvore
Cristine Reyes-Khatibi
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mrscristinekhatibi
The newly-minted Mrs. Khatibi brought a whole new meaning to laid-back beach wedding when she was spotted sporting nude flipflops to her nuptials with Ali Khatibi.
IMAGE Havaianas
Havaianas Slim crystal glamour flipflops, P1595, SM Megamall
Kaye Abad-Castillo
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/francislibiran
Brandishing a pair of customized platform sandals, Kaye wore her heart on her shoes as the logo emblazoned on the insteps of her shoes was her initial entwined with Paul Castillo's.
IMAGE Nice Print Photography