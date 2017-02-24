5 Stylish Weekend OOTDs We're Copping From Tricia Gosingtian

There's nothing wrong with dubbing sweats and jeans as your official weekend attire, but there are times when you need to polish up, even on an off day. Tricia Gosingtian-Gabunada, happy newlywed and master of simple-yet-chic OOTDs, can show you the way—below, five of her looks to cop for not-so-lazy Saturdays and Sundays:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

What's easier to slide into than a dress? Look out for elegant, mood-making details, like a ruffled, asymmetrical hem.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

Sure, this may be a basic button-down-and-jeans combo, but up the ante by picking a pajama-style piece with flared sleeves.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

The quickest way to look streamlined, even when you're feeling particularly sluggish? Monochrome pinks and reds.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

A little bit of layering goes a long, long way! The tiny effort turns you miles more presentable.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

Here's one dress you can wear anywhere, anytime! The high neck keeps you prim, the dark hue makes it extra versatile, and the tie-waist cinches your figure in all the right places. Love!