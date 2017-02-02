5 Non-Boring Ways to Style Your Little Black Dress

The little black dress is timeless for a reason—it goes with everything, you can wear it anywhere, and it never goes out of style. Still, we certainly won't blame you if you start to feel that your go-to frock is becoming a little boring. Before you buy anything new, know that there are ways to keep the LBD fresh: just ask your favorite ultra-chic street style stars! You just need a quick, easy layering masterclass, that's all.

THE KEY PIECE

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Micro-pleated midi dress, P2295, SM Mega Fashion Hall

IMAGE Uniqlo, Topshop, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Getty Images

Marc Jacobs Cropped button-down top, P19450, Greenbelt 5; Uniqlo Smart Ankle Length Pants, P1490, SM Aura

Margaret Zhang, a.k.a. the kween of Masterful Layering, styles her LBD under a cropped white button-down and over a pair of checked trousers. Now this is how you get the most out of your clothes!

IMAGE Miss Selfridge, Topshop, Mango, Getty Images

Miss Selfridge Denim miniskirt, P1799, SM Aura; Mango Ankle-strap midi pumps, P2995, PowerPlant Mall

We absolutely looove playing with lengths. The perfect opportunity: throw a high-waisted cutoff denim mini over your staple dress, then step out in ladylike low-heeled pumps.

IMAGE BCBG Max Azria, Topshop, Zara, Getty Images

BCBG Max Azria Button-front pinafore, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing; Zara Corset belt, P995, Greenbelt 5

Make like Linda Tol and layer a partly-unbuttoned pinafore dress over your LBD. Cinch with a lace-up corset belt—so Prada Fall-Winter 2016!

IMAGE Mango, Topshop, H&M, Getty Images

Mango Pleated midi skirt, P2995, PowerPlant Mall; H&M Flat knotted mules, P3990, SM Mega Fashion Hall

Tossing a white pleated midi underneath your black dress creates texture, contrast, and a sweet little ruffle-hem detail we can't resist. Pair with blush-hued knotted slides for boudoir ballerina chic!

IMAGE Bershka, Topshop, Zara, Getty Images

Bershka Zippered slip-on sneakers, P1790, SM Aura; Zara Sheer floral top, P1995, Greenbelt 5

Layering a high-necked top under a dress has definitely been done before, so up your details by choosing a sheer, flare-sleeved, floral version that's sure to turn heads. Feeling a bit too granny-esque? Zippered sneaks equal street-style cool.