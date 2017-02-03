5 Times Kylie Padilla Spun '90s Grunge Her Way

With everything going on around her right now, we dare say Kylie Padilla is at the top of her game. It's been a whirlwind of a month for the Encantadia star! Before this chinita beauty settles down into a blissful new life with fiancee Aljur Abrenica, we take a look at the five times her casual-cool personal style took us back to '90s grunge. Keep scrolling!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kylienicolepadilla

Kylie poses on a trip to Japan clad in a leather jacket, choker necklace, and a brilliant leg-lengthening hack: black tights tucked into black suede boots.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kylienicolepadilla

The tie-a-denim-shirt-around-your-waist trick serves two purposes, in our opinion—it emphasizes your figure and provides some serious '90s feels.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kylienicolepadilla

Sure, you own a pair of Doc Martens, but do you own a pair of heeled Doc Martens? Kylie pulls these off like it's nobody's business.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kylienicolepadilla

Those bubblegum-pink skyscraper mules are definitely the star of this look, but let's also take a moment to appreciate Kylie's cropped denim flares and halter top combo!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kylienicolepadilla

Need a new OOTD pose idea? Kylie's got you. That aside, we love how she makes slashed jeans chic by pairing them with a sleek, all-black ensemble. Plus points for those divine ankle-strap stilettos!