5 Times Gabbi Garcia Was Both Youthful And Ladylike

A lot of the time, the word 'ladylike' isn't associated with anyone below twenty—and maybe with good reason, seeing as style-wise, teens' current aesthetic involves copious amounts of ribbed tank tops and patched denim. It's a look we definitely love, but Gabbi Garcia makes the case for starting demure dressing young. As in, 18 years old young. Below, five times the fresh, pretty actress stole our sartorially-savvy hearts!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

Here's a look that's equal parts sweet and sexy, and one you can totally cop! Pair a cropped camisole with cutoff denim overalls.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

Trend alert! Pull off the tricky wide-leg trouser by topping it with midriff-baring ruffles and finishing off with vertigo-inducing platforms (admit it, you're living for the extra height).

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

Go boho and team a white off-shoulder minidress with lace-up heels and an embroidered choker. Pout optional!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

We love this minimalist yet youthful ensemble. Trapeze slip dress—currently at the top of our wish lists!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

Gabbi makes layering look incredibly fresh by teaming together light-as-air hues in dreamily soft fabrics.