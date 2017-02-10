5 Times Chi Gibbs Gave Us Serious Flamenco Feels

Just a quick scroll through her Instagram proves that Chi Loyzaga Gibbs is turning up the Latin heat outfit after outfit, sporting everything from flouncy, frothy skirts to lace-up espadrilles to passion flowers in her hair. It's an aesthetic not everyone can pull off, but if you're willing to give it a shot, let Chi inspire you—below, five times she gave us a dose of sunny Spanish vacation vibes! Insert flamenco-dancer emoji here.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chiiloyzagagibbs

What better place to start than in Barcelona? For a day out exploring, Chi dons a polka-dotted, lace ruffle-edged slip dress thrown over an ivory turtleneck and woven espadrilles.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chiiloyzagagibbs

Channeling seriously stylish Dolce & Gabbana feels with a striped headscarf and a deep-v maillot.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chiiloyzagagibbs

Whether or not Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was Chi's beauty peg for this look, we're in love with that decadent crown of red blooms teamed with a dotted halter top.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chiiloyzagagibbs

Another flouncy number, this time floral-printed and paired with lace-up sandals. Baila!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chiiloyzagagibbs

Okay, so help us pick something to focus on, because everything about this is on point. Those puffy flamenco-esque sleeves? Divine. That sleek, middle-parted bun and hoop earrings combo? Love.