5 Practical Valentine's Day Gifts for the Fashionable Boyfriend

Valentine’s Day is just right around the corner, and let’s admit it, trying to figure out what to get for your boyfriend is not an easy task. It's even harder if your man is someone who's very particular about his personal style. Lucky for you, we’re here to help! Get started with some simple and practical V-day gifts that will surely make your guy feel special.

1. Statement Bracelet

Adding this statement piece to his outfit will definetely make his style look more polished.



IMAGE instagram/gingerandaki

Ginger and Aki Braided Leather Anchor Bracelet, Ginger and Aki

IMAGE instagram/en.pierre

En Pierre Borealis Bracelet in Silver, En Pierre

2. Drawstring Bag

Drawstring bags are in this year. Help him level up his OOTD game with a new tote!

IMAGE instagram/praco.ph

Praco Neoprene Net Bag, P234, Praco

3. Phone Case

Is he never without his phone? Then a stylish new phone case is a must-have for your guy!



IMAGE Paragon Pieces

Paragon Pieces Adept Case, Paragon Pieces

4. Necktie

Add a dapper touch to his look with this preppy necktie. Who knows? It might just be the reason for him to close a new business deal at work.



IMAGE instagram/knitties

Knitties Green Arrow Tie, Knitties

5. Socks

The boyfie will agree that a new pair of quirky socks is always a good idea. It's a great way to add a subtle pop of color to his outfit.



IMAGE H&M

H&M Dotted Socks, P149, SM Megamall