5 Outlet Stores You Need To Check Out This Holiday Break

We don't know about you, but there is absolutely nothing like the thrill of outlet shopping. Premium brands at 70% off? Who wouldn't start twirling with joy? That said, we've decided to share with you some of the best discount joints tucked nearby Manila, absolute gems we editors swear by. Get driving in 3, 2, 1...

Beauty Scents Outlet Store

UNIT LS-13 Paseo de Sta. Rosa, 4026 Sta. Rosa, Laguna



Love fragrances but find department store prices just waaay too high? Good, because you'll love this place! Brands available include John Paul Gaultier, Christian Dior, Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bulgari, Elie Saab, Chloe, Ducati, and Guerlain.

158 Designer's Blvd. Outlet Store

G/F, Paseo de Sta. Rosa, 4026 Sta. Rosa, Laguna



Carrying world-class goods with a variety of items for both men and women, this designer discount shop lets you score finds from Burberry, Kate Spade, Prada, Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Aldo Liquidation

Ground floor, Solenad 2, Nuvali, Sta. Rosa, Laguna

If you're a shoe fiend (like us), the Aldo outlet in Nuvali will be your new happy place. Look out for signs that read "70% Off" and "Buy 1 Get 1 Free"! We're already screaming.

Mango Outlet Store

G/F Robinsons Starmills Pampanga, Jose Abad Santos Avenue, San Fernando, Pampanga



The Spanish brand's pieces are already covetable for their simultaneous chicness and wearability, so can you imagine our excitement when we chanced upon this hidden gem brimming with incredible discounts? Get ready to hoard, hoard, hoard.

Nike Factory Store

Caltex Mega Station, KM 62, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), San Felipe, San Fernando, Pampanga

Nike is one label that's constantly got us on our toes looking out for their newest releases, each one more drool-worthy than the last. If you want your sneaker fix with a ton less guilt (read: up to 80% off), head to Pampanga, stat!



