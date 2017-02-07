5 Outfits to Wear to Your Galentine's Day Celebrations

Let's just get one thing straight: Valentine's Day is not solely for couples, it's for celebrating all kinds of love—be it romantic, parental, platonic, or what-have-you. Single or not, your girlfriends have always had your back, so why not dedicate Heart's Day to them, too?

Below, five ideas for some serious ladies' bonding (and the outfits to match).

Date idea: Grownup Slumber Party

IMAGE Christian Louboutin, net-a-porter.com

Olivia von Halle Pajamas, $555, Net-a-porter; Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps, P33,590, Rustan's

If you ask us, one is never too grownup for a good, old fashioned-sleepover. Gather your girls for a giggly night of Netflix and chick flicks, but first, invest in 100%-silk PJs you can actually pair with heels and wear out!

Date idea: Spa Trip

IMAGE River Island, Topshop

River Island Ruffled pullover, P2099, SM Aura; River Island Button-front skirt, P2199; Topshop Fur slides, P1599, SM Aura

Here's a thought: why not take a girlkada trip to a spa tucked somewhere in the mountains (we can think of several that are just an hour's drive from Manila!)? Slip into something cozy yet chic, like a ruffled pullover, button-front midi skirt, and fuzzy slides.

Date idea: Wine n' Dine

IMAGE Jimmy Choo, Zara

Zara Asymmetrical velvet dress, P2295, Greenbelt 5; Jimmy Choo Diamond sandals, P46,450, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

Time to get fancy. You'll have tons of fun dolling up for a classy dinner of wine and tapas, or for a several-course gastronomic menu of only the best. Swathe yourself in decadent velvet for the occasion—and don't forget the statement shoes!

Date idea: Poolside Hangs



IMAGE Zalora, H&M

Aquaholic Polka-dot maillot, P2298, Zalora; H&M Gold slides, P699, SM Mega Fashion Hall

You could check in for a city staycation or book the weekend away at a far-flung resort! Either way, look retro chic by the water in a vintage-inspired polka-dot maillot and sleek gold slides.

Date idea: Girls' Night Out



IMAGE Topshop, Zara

Topshop Tie-sleeve playsuit, P2850, SM Aura; Zara Velvet platform sandals, P3995, Greenbelt 5

There's nothing like really letting loose with the girls who know you best. Last through a night of drinks and dancing in comfy-yet-sexy textured platforms! Also, opt for something other than the usual club black and don a sweet, alluring blush hue. Plus points for that peekaboo back detail.