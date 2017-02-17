Liz Uy's NYFW Outfits Are Your Next OOTD Pegs

New York Fashion Week was in full swing from February 9 to 16, and Liz Uy was naturally front and center. She's undoubtedly one of our ultimate style pegs, so when Fashion Week rolls around, we've got all eyes on her! That said, we're rounding up our favorites among the looks she sported in the recently concluded NYFW. See for yourself: she's a front row regular for the chicest of reasons.

Clad in a stunning, textured Prabal Gurung gown, Liz kicks off NYFW at the amfAR New York Gala, in support of the global fight against AIDS.

We're loving this spring-hued ensemble Liz has got going on, even in New York's wintry climes! Light, bright shades are great for whiling away any snow-induced blues. Also, note how her Diane von Furstenberg duster coat oh-so-subtly matches those Altuzarra pointed mules!

Screaming because this look is totally making us wish for an excuse to wear an adorably on-trend Balenciaga puffer jacket out!

Just Liz slaying at color-blocked layering, as usual. #slayering

Liz punctuates an otherwise monochrome blue-and-white outfit with a pop of yellow. Still, our favorite part of this look has got to be that '60s mod feel—white Acne Studios go-go boots, flares, Courreges coat, turtleneck, and even Beatles-esque bangs. Groovy!