5 Non-Tacky Ways to Do Couple Twinning This Valentine's

Twinning is winning.
5 Non-Tacky Ways to Do Couple Twinning This Valentine's
IMAGE Pinterest
Chances are, you and your beau have tossed matchy couple dressing as something under your mutual he-he-hell no list. The very idea is just way too tacky for you, an undeniably stylish pair.

...or is it? We're here to keep you second-guessing the possibilities. Below, for your sartorial consideration, 5 ways to do couple matchy in tasteful subtlety. No head-to-toe cheesiness here. Read on!

IDEA 1: Subtle Matching Prints

 

IMAGE River Island, Zara, TM Lewin, Bershka, Mango

River Island Polka dot split skirt, P2995, SM Aura; Zara Frill shirt, P2295, Greenbelt 5; Bershka Button-down shirt, P895, SM Aura; T.M. Lewin Polka dot tie, P999, SM Megamall; Mango Gray suit trousers, P2495, Rockwell

IDEA 2: Gray Denim Dressing


 

IMAGE Mango, H&M, Bershka, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Denim midi dress, P4995, SM Megamall; H&M Metallic pleated top, P999, SM Mega Fashion Hall; Mango Basic pullover, P2495, PowerPlant Mall; Mango Plaid shirt, P1995, PowerPlant Mall; Bershka Gray denim jeans, P1395, SM Aura

IDEA 3: 60's Mod-themed


IMAGE Joseph, Stradivarius, Reiss, Topman

Joseph Flare-sleeved turtleneck, P16,995, SM Aura; Stradivarius Button-front miniskirt, P1490, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing; Reiss Men's turtleneck, P3495, Shangri-la Plaza Mall; Topman Printed trousers, P2195, SM Aura

IDEA 4:  Monochrome Blue and Green


IMAGE Vero Moda, River Island, H&M, Bershka

River Island Frayed flared jeans, P2995, SM Aura; Vero Moda Leather halter top, P1295, SM Megamall; Mango Knit vest, P2695, PowerPlant Mall; H&M Collarless short-sleeve shirt, P1690, SM Mega Fashion Hall; Bershka Navy chinos, P1395, SM Aura

IDEA 5: Same Piece, Layered Differently


IMAGE Zara, Topman

Topman Patched sweatshirt, P3795, SM Aura; Zara Houndstooth print shift dress, P1295, Greenbelt 5; Topman Buttoned jacket, P4395, SM Aura; Zara Basic black jeans, P1795, Greenbelt 5

