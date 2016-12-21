5 Fashion Resolutions to Make in 2017

It's that time of year, girls—as 2016 trickles out, the hour's come to make those resolutions you may or may not stick to. Fashion-wise, we've got you covered! We've chalked up five doeable deeds to consider for your sartorial well-being: a new year means a fresh start, and your wardrobe is definitely no exception.

I will swap my skinny jeans for other denim shapes.

Don't get us wrong—we completely understand the appeal of the figure-flattering skinny jean, but maybe it's time you gave yours a rest? There are a ton of on-trend denim options out there, just waiting to be explored! We suggest a chic cropped flare, a 70s wide-leg silhouette, or even timeless straight-cut denims.

I will learn to layer, even in Manila weather!

Yes, it's totally possible to layer, even in our tropical climes. Here are a few tricks to tap: throw a sleeveless coat over your fave off-shoulder top, tuck a billowy lace blouse under a black romper, or toss a sheer t-shirt dress on top of a pleated midi. Make the most out of your clothes by wearing them again and again, over or under each other!

I will wear more color.

If, like most of us, you're almost completely dependent on black, white, and gray, why not mix a hint of color into your wardrobe this year? It's a resolution even we're willing to take on. Try pink—a certified Spring Summer trend—or Greenery, 2017's official Pantone hue, or, for an unmistakable classic, a daring dash of red.

I will invest in a piece I can use forever.

It's time to take the leap, ladies. Splurge on a piece you know you'll wear 'til you're old and gray, then subsequently pass down to your daughters! A few suggestions include black patent Louboutin pumps, a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, or the iconic Cartier Love bracelet. Talk about good investments!

I will not shy away from sexy.

No, this doesn't mean you need to bare it all. There are strategic ways to show skin, for example, via the one-shoulder trend or the subtler bare back. You could even be covered up completely but in suggestive, peek-a-boo sheer! Sexy can also mean slinky: a high-necked, long-sleeved dress can ooze innuendo when done in body-skimming fabric.