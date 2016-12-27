30 New Year's Eve Party Dresses to Ring in 2017

Welcome the new year clad in a head-turning number and party the night away in some glitzy and shimmery dresses! To flaunt your best assets in show-stopping outfits, you can choose from these 30 dresses we’ve handpicked for you. Scroll down and take your pick!
Zara Sequinned v-neck dress, P3995, Greenbelt
Zara Mesh dress with sequins, P2795, TriNoma
Zara Velvet dress, P895, SM Megamall
Zara Shiny frilly dress, P2295, SM Megamall
Zara Strappy sequin dress, P4595, Greenbelt
Zara Ruffled dress, P2295, Shangri-La Plaza Mall
Zara Faux leather color-blocked dress, P2295, TriNoma
Bershka Long sleeved sequinned dress, P2595, SM Aura
Bershka Metallic fiber-striped dress, P1795, SM Aura
Bershka Strappy dress with geometric sequins, P2595, Glorietta
Bershka Reversible sequins t-shirt dress, P2295, SM Aura
Bershka Sequin dress with metallic ombré detail, P1995, SM Megamall
Bershka Metallic cross strap pleated dress, P1995, Glorietta
Stradivarius Strappy silver dress, P1790, Glorietta
Stradivarius Gold midi dress, P2290, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Metallic dress with tulle t-shirt, P1795, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Shiny dress with back knot, P1595, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Golden tulle dress, P1595, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Finely-pleated shiny dress, P1595, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Sequined dress, P1795, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear Short-sleeve metallic dress, P1595, SM Megamall
H&M Short sequined dress, P3990, SM Makati
H&M Sequined lace dress, P2990, SM Megamall
H&M Sequined dress, P3490, SM Makati
Mango Sequined ombré dress, P1995, TriNoma
Topshop One-shoulder bow dress, P4250, Greenbelt
Topshop Flower sequin bodycon dress, P5550, Shangri-La Plaza Mall
Topshop Fringe bead cami dress, P7400, TriNoma
Topshop Disco sequin midi dress, P9200, Shangri-La Plaza Mall
Topshop Ruffle slip dress, P7400, SM Aura