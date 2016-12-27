30 New Year's Eve Party Dresses to Ring in 2017

Welcome the new year clad in a head-turning number and party the night away in some glitzy and shimmery dresses! To flaunt your best assets in show-stopping outfits, you can choose from these 30 dresses we’ve handpicked for you. Scroll down and take your pick!

IMAGE Zara

Zara Sequinned v-neck dress, P3995, Greenbelt

IMAGE Zara

Zara Mesh dress with sequins, P2795, TriNoma

IMAGE Zara

Zara Velvet dress, P895, SM Megamall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Shiny frilly dress, P2295, SM Megamall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Strappy sequin dress, P4595, Greenbelt

IMAGE Zara

Zara Ruffled dress, P2295, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Faux leather color-blocked dress, P2295, TriNoma

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Long sleeved sequinned dress, P2595, SM Aura

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Metallic fiber-striped dress, P1795, SM Aura

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Strappy dress with geometric sequins, P2595, Glorietta

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Reversible sequins t-shirt dress, P2295, SM Aura

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Sequin dress with metallic ombré detail, P1995, SM Megamall

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Metallic cross strap pleated dress, P1995, Glorietta

IMAGE Stradivarius

Stradivarius Strappy silver dress, P1790, Glorietta

IMAGE Stradivarius

Stradivarius Gold midi dress, P2290, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Metallic dress with tulle t-shirt, P1795, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Shiny dress with back knot, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Golden tulle dress, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Finely-pleated shiny dress, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Sequined dress, P1795, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Short-sleeve metallic dress, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Short sequined dress, P3990, SM Makati

IMAGE H&M

H&M Sequined lace dress, P2990, SM Megamall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Sequined dress, P3490, SM Makati

IMAGE Mango

Mango Sequined ombré dress, P1995, TriNoma

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop One-shoulder bow dress, P4250, Greenbelt

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Flower sequin bodycon dress, P5550, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Fringe bead cami dress, P7400, TriNoma

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Disco sequin midi dress, P9200, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Ruffle slip dress, P7400, SM Aura